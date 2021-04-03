Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 48,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine week of April 5, Texas DSHS says

KRGV File Photo

The Rio Grande Valley will receive more than 48,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The shots will be distributed to dozens of providers across the Rio Grande Valley.

The four counties in the Valley will receive the following number of vaccines:

• Cameron County- 17,760 first doses

Cameron County- 17,760 first doses • Hidalgo County- 27,870 first doses

Hidalgo County- 27,870 first doses • Willacy County- 300 first doses

Willacy County- 300 first doses • Starr County- 2,200 first doses

Several H-E-B locations and Walgreens locations in Cameron County and Hidalgo County will receive the vaccines, according to the state's health department.

Click here to see the entire list of providers that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine the week of April 5.

Texas DSHS notes that the addresses included in the list are shipping addresses, and not necessarily where vaccination is occurring.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated Hidalgo County will receive 21,870 doses. The county will receive 27,870 doses.