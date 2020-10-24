Rio Grande Valley will receive nearly $11 million through public safety grant programs

The Rio Grande Valley will receive nearly $11 million in state and federal grant funding for public safety initiatives.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that the state Public Safety Office will administer the grant funding.

The total includes about $2.8 million in Border Star grant money, nearly $2.4 million earmarked for victims of crime and nearly $1.2 million for specialty courts.

With the money, the Brownsville Independent School District Police Department will purchase bulletproof vests.

The city of Edinburg, meanwhile, will receive more than $70,000 for a cybersecurity program.

According to the Governor's Office, the public safety grant funding for the Valley includes:

· Addressing Violence Against Women – 4 ($313,397.51)

· Bullet Resistant Vests – 6 ($46,761.65)

· Homeland Security – 22 ($904,382.19)

· Human Trafficking – 1 ($42,000.00)

· Justice Assistance – 16 ($758,642.34)

· Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 8 ($457,299.83)

· Local Border Security (Border Star) – 44 ($2,838,290)

· SAFE Ready Facilities – 2 ($80,367.22)

· Serving Victims of Crime – 19 ($2,361,885.83)

· Specialty Courts – 8 ($1,160,523.01)

· Statewide Radio Infrastructure – 1 ($1,100,000.00)

· Texas Anti-Gang – 1 ($600,000.00)

