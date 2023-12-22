Rio Hondo father and son arraigned in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day crash

A father and son were charged Friday in connection with a deadly crash in Rio Hondo.

Reynaldo Mendoza and his father — Ernesto — were arrested Thursday.

Reynaldo was charged with racing on a highway causing death, accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at a total of $75,000.

Ernesto confessed to authorities he attempted to alter the appearance of his son's vehicle following the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and false report to a peace officer. His bond was set at $17,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reynaldo was identified as the driver of a Ford Mustang that was racing a Chevrolet Silverado on Nov. 23, on FM 106 east of Nelson Road.

The Silverado crashed into a Saturn Outlook, according to a news release.

The driver of the Saturn Outlook — 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva — succumbed to his injuries as Reynaldo allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado is also facing charges as soon as he's been medically cleared, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.