Rio Hondo ISD student arrested after making social media threat

A student at the Rio Hondo Independent School District was arrested Friday after making a threat on social media, according to district officials.

The threat circulated on Snapchat Thursday morning and was then investigated by the Rio Hondo ISD Police department, according to a news release from the district's superintendent's office.

The student was transferred to the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center for terroristic threat, the news release stated.

"The public can be assured that school district officials and the Rio Hondo Police Department will continue to implement highly effective school safety protocols to ensure the safety of all students and staff," district assistant Superintendent Raul J. Trevino stated in the news release.