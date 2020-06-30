Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations straining medical resources in Cameron County

On Tuesday during a press conference, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said about 200 nurses from around the country went sent with the last several days after a request for health care workers last week.

After the county judge explained staffing is a temporary move to address a shortage of resources, Dr. James Castillo, the Cameron County health authority, reminds the public staffing alone won’t stop the surge in coronavirus cases from getting worse.

With patients taking up to two weeks to recover, Valley Regional Medical Center’s CEO, Art Garza, says hospitals are having issues sending some patients home — tying up beds much longer. The problem is oxygen.

As hospitals work to make space, some are going into diversion status — meaning ambulance teams are notified resources at the facility are tied up.

