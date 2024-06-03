Road closures in Edinburg to last three months for drainage improvements

The city of Edinburg announced several streets will be closed for about three months for drainage improvements of the Doolittle Detention Pond Project.

The city said on their Facebook page the streets that will be closed are:

- East Freddy Gonzales Drive and South Veterans Boulevard

- East Baker Drive and South Veterans Boulevard

- East Ebony Lane and South Veterans Boulevard

The closures will begin on Wednesday, June 5 and last until Tuesday, September 3.