Road project in Edinburg subdivision makes progress

People who live in the Lull Subdivision finally have a paved road as construction in the Edinburg neighborhood continues.

City leaders broke ground on street improvement upgrades in September 2021 and were supposed to be finished a year later.

It took about eight additional months for crews to finish. But even with the extra time, residents living in the area are happy.

"I'm a lot happier, this is a lot better, a lot newer, it's easier to drive on," resident Eliseo Flores said. "The roads are better, more fixed up, there's no more dust and dirt the way there was before."

Officials say the project should b completed by April.