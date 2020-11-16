Rockets play the Warriors on 9-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (45-21, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (42-25, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its nine-game win streak going when the Rockets take on Golden State.

The Rockets have gone 24-9 at home. Houston is 39-17 in games when they score 100 or more points.

The Warriors are 27-13 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 45-14 when scoring more than 100 points. The Rockets won the last meeting between these two teams 118-112 on Feb. 23. Eric Gordon led Houston to the win with a 25-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 43.6 percent and averaging 36.2 points. Chris Paul has averaged 9.1 assists and 14 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

DeMarcus Cousins leads the Warriors with 7.8 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Draymond Green has averaged 6.8 rebounds and added 7 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 112.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (achilles).

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Bogut: out (personal), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Kevin Durant: out (right ankle contusion).

