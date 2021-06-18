Rockets take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Jazz

Houston Rockets (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Houston leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets visit the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Rockets won the last meeting 118-98. James Harden scored 32 points to help lead Houston to the win and Royce O'Neale scored 17 points in defeat for Utah.

The Jazz have gone 29-12 at home. Utah is second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 106.5 points and holding opponents to 45.2 percent shooting.

The Rockets have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 5-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.9 points and 12.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 21.8 points and added 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.4 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 36.1 points and is adding 6.6 rebounds. Clint Capela has averaged 16.4 points and totaled 12.9 rebounds while shooting 70.2 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 121 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-3, averaging 114.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (right knee pain).

Rockets Injuries: None listed.

