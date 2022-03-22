Roma ISD school incorporates dinosaur fossils into lesson plan

The Roma Independent School District is getting students engaged in the learning process with a pop-up dinosaur exhibit.

The exhibit has a number of different fossils, ranging from real to life-size replicas of prehistoric animals.

All Roma ISD elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to see the exhibit for themselves over the course of the week. The students will also participate in a scavenger hunt where they'll need to recall the information.

The exhibit is on display at Roma ISD intermediate gym and the school district has arranged for transportation to and from. It will also be open to the public from four to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for any families or children that missed out.