Roma man sentenced in connection with deadly human smuggling crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 28-year-old man was sentenced in connection with a 2019 crash that killed four undocumented migrants in Duval County, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jose Refugio Torres was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of conspiring to smuggle undocumented migrants resulting in multiple deaths.

Torres was identified as a member of a human smuggling ring that had conspired to transport the migrants from the Valley to other parts of the U.S.

Members of the human smuggling ring were transporting the migrants to Houston in March 2019 when a crash caused the vehicle to rollover, killing four of the migrants and injuring six others.

The victims included citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador as well as a 17-year-old boy from Ecuador, the news release stated.

Torres’ sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release. He will remain on bond before voluntarily surrounding to a prison facility in the near future.