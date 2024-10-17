Roma police chief: Daycare owner arrested after allegedly injuring a child
Roma police have arrested a daycare owner for allegedly injuring a child, according to the Roma Police Chief IV Garza.
Garza said they arrested Marielva Garza after receiving a report of a possible injury to a child at a "daycare within city limits."
He said an investigation was conducted and police arrested Marielva on charges of injury to a child.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
