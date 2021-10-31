x

Roma teen arrested, accused of human smuggling

4 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, October 31 2021 Oct 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 11:17 AM October 31, 2021 in News - Local

State troopers arrested a teenager from Roma accused of human smuggling.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a GMC Envoy on FM 650 and US 83 in Roma.

Troopers say the driver, identified as 17-year-old Luis Alberto Tejada of Roma, failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded.

Tejada was arrested on a human smuggling charge.

Ten migrants were turned over to Border Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days