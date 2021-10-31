Roma teen arrested, accused of human smuggling
State troopers arrested a teenager from Roma accused of human smuggling.
Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a GMC Envoy on FM 650 and US 83 in Roma.
Troopers say the driver, identified as 17-year-old Luis Alberto Tejada of Roma, failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded.
Tejada was arrested on a human smuggling charge.
Ten migrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
