Rompe el Silencio: Ayuda para víctimas de violencia doméstica

4 hours 1 minute 10 seconds ago Friday, November 24 2023 Nov 24, 2023 November 24, 2023 1:23 PM November 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Rompe el Silencio, Alma Guerrero de Mujeres Unidas informa sobre los servicios que pueden aportar para una víctima de violencia doméstica.

Mujeres Unidas está ubicado en 3428 N 10th St suite 100, McAllen, TX 78501.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

