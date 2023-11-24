Rompe el Silencio: Ayuda para víctimas de violencia doméstica
En Rompe el Silencio, Alma Guerrero de Mujeres Unidas informa sobre los servicios que pueden aportar para una víctima de violencia doméstica.
Mujeres Unidas está ubicado en 3428 N 10th St suite 100, McAllen, TX 78501.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
