Roof of Raymondville church repaired after damage from Hurricane Hanna

The new year started off on the right foot for parishioners at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Raymondville after its roof was repaired years after it was damaged during Hurricane Hanna.

Contractors started repairs before Christmas and finished on New Year's Eve.

Since the damage occurred in the summer of 2020, the church had been dealing with a leaking roof.

The church was also raising money last month to go towards their insurance fund. So far they've raised more than $6,000.

"It makes us happy that we can walk into our church and that if it's storming, we're not going to see a big chunk of tile or stuff from the inside falling," church parishioner Irma Perrin said.