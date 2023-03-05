Royals look to stop 3-game losing streak against Rangers

By The Associated Press



Kansas City Royals (18-37, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (27-26, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (3-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (5-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 17-8 in home games. The Texas pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.14, Mike Minor paces the staff with a mark of 2.55.

The Royals are 7-20 in road games. The Kansas City pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.24, Jorge Lopez leads the staff with a mark of 6.67. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 27 extra base hits and is batting .278. Hunter Pence is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .507. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (wrist), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

