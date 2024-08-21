Ruben Gonzalez sentenced in Willacy County teen death

A jury has sentenced Ruben Gonzalez in the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.

Gonzalez was sentenced to two years for criminal negligent homicide and 30 years for injury to a child. The sentencing was announced on Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez was one of three people arrested in connection with Harrison's death. Harrison’s mother and grandmother — Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez — are also charged.

The indictment against those three suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.

Loredo and Villarreal have trial dates set for October.