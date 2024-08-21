Ruben Gonzalez sentenced in Willacy County teen death
A jury has sentenced Ruben Gonzalez in the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.
Gonzalez was sentenced to two years for criminal negligent homicide and 30 years for injury to a child. The sentencing was announced on Wednesday morning.
RELATED STORY: Ruben Gonzalez found guilty of lesser charge in death of Willacy County teen
Gonzalez was one of three people arrested in connection with Harrison's death. Harrison’s mother and grandmother — Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez — are also charged.
The indictment against those three suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.
Loredo and Villarreal have trial dates set for October.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors using hepatic infusion pump to treat cancer
-
Symposium held to address Valley water supply
-
McAllen city leaders place two anti-corruption propositions on November ballot
-
Sheriff’s office: Bull attack believed to be responsible for death of Donna...
-
Peñitas Police Department holding car seat inspection event