Russell Stover Chocolates closing Colorado plant over virus
DENVER - Russell Stover Chocolates has announced that its candy plant in Montrose, Colorado will close seven months ahead of schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means that 217 employees will lose their jobs. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company had announced in January that the plant and a Montrose retail store close by March 2021, with operations shifted to Texas and Kansas. The process was accelerated because of COVID-19. The plant employed about 400 people when the company first made the announcement. But many employees already left for other jobs. The remaining 217 workers will be let go by the end of August.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.
More News
News Video
-
Live Q&A: Workforce Solutions
-
New coronavirus trends in Brownsville show bulk of infections are younger residents
-
Fire consumes mobile-home in Alamo
-
Non-profit group holding prayer vigil for Valley community amid pandemic, protests
-
Valley representatives support local protests calling for positive change, share ideas to...