RV fire spreads to Alton mobile home
The homeowners of a mobile home in Alton are safe after their R.V. caught fire in Alton.
Firefighters with the Alton Fire Department responded to the blaze early Thursday morning at the 6900 block of Margaret Drive, according to Alton Fire Chief Gus Ramirez.
Two people lived at the home, and one was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, Ramirez said.
The fire started at an R.V. near the mobile home, according to Ramirez.
The mobile home fire was contained to one room, but the R.V. was declared a total loss.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Mission CISD receives grant for healthcare internship program
-
Suspects charged following string of burglaries in Elsa shopping plaza
-
RV fire spreads to Alton mobile home
-
IDEA Robindale teacher shares love of science with 3D-printed T-rex skull
-
UTRGV researchers studying hummingbird migration patterns
Sports Video
-
UTRGV men's soccer team prepares for regular season home opener on Thursday
-
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush discusses matchup with Prairie View A&M at...
-
Band of the Week 2025 Week 1 - Sharyland High School
-
UTRGV Volleyball Prepares for the Southwest Showdown tournament in Edinburg
-
Edinburg Vela's Caidyn Hoover honored for historic five-interception game