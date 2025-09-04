RV fire spreads to Alton mobile home

The homeowners of a mobile home in Alton are safe after their R.V. caught fire in Alton.

Firefighters with the Alton Fire Department responded to the blaze early Thursday morning at the 6900 block of Margaret Drive, according to Alton Fire Chief Gus Ramirez.

Two people lived at the home, and one was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, Ramirez said.

The fire started at an R.V. near the mobile home, according to Ramirez.

The mobile home fire was contained to one room, but the R.V. was declared a total loss.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.