Safety measures increased at stadiums ahead of Friday night football games

Several schools in the Rio Grande Valley are kicking off a new football season on Friday night.

It's an exciting time, but with the possibility of school threats, districts are bringing extra security to stadiums.

The extra security at the Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg in response to four school threats that have been reported Valley wide since the start of the school year.

Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr. knows those threats aren't just contained to school walls, which is why he takes his safety measures for the football games just as seriously.

“We have staff that's constantly being vigilant,” Perez said.

Searching bags and standing guard are an important part of everyone's safety, but Chief Perez is also encouraging everyone to do their part.

“If you see something, say something,” Perez said.

Sandra Morales said those measurements put parents like her at ease

“You want to make sure that your babies are safe at all times,” Morales said, adding she wouldn’t be able to enjoy the game without safety protocols in place.

