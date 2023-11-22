Safety tips for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey

Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey could be dangerous if done the wrong way.

On Tuesday, McAllen firefighters provided a demonstration of the dangers of frying a turkey.

The reaction from improperly frying a frozen turkey could be violent.

Marcel Foutin, a chef and teacher with the UTRGV Department of Hospitality and Tourism, has a recommendation for safely cooking a turkey.

“The easiest way to do it would be salt and pepper all on the inside and the outside. Rub it with a good oil, and put it in a 500-degree oven,” Foutin said. “I know that it's a high temperature, but that's what you want because then in about 20 minutes, it will set the color for your turkey. After 20 mins, you take it out, then you reduce the temperature to 350 degrees, then put it back in with the thermometer."

The McAllen Fire Department says they respond to several calls related to cooking mishaps every Thanksgiving.