Salud Mental: Suicidio y cáncer
Uno de los mayores problemas que la pandemia nos heredó es como se vio afectada nuestra salud mental, a tal grado que incluso ha habido personas que han pensado en el suicidio.
Vea el video arriba para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
-
Former President Bill Clinton visiting Edinburg on Monday
-
Local candidates make final push to motivate Valley voters at Take Back...
-
Activist calling Nicaraguan govt. to pay for migrant death costs
-
Man in custody at hospital after stabbing common-law spouse 'multiple times', police...