Salud Mental: Suicidio y cáncer

Sunday, November 06 2022
By: Hugo Magallan

Uno de los mayores problemas que la pandemia nos heredó es como se vio afectada nuestra salud mental, a tal grado que incluso ha habido personas que han pensado en el suicidio.

