Salud y Vida: le habla de la importancia de fortalecer el sistema inmune
Una buena alimentación puede ser clave en un solo vivir una vida más saludable, si no que también podría ayudarle a proteger su cuerpo de una mejor manera contra las enfermedades como el COVID-19.
Salud y Vida con Nancy Soto nos tiene más detalles.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
