Salud y Visa: se recomienda inscribir a sus hijos en deportes

By: Ana Cepeda

Ser parte de un equipo deportivo es una buena manera de ayudar a mantener a los niños activos.

Los niños pueden aprender a trabajar en equipo y divertirse, pero puede ser difícil determinar qué deporte se adapta mejor a un niño. 

Vea el video para el reportaje completo

