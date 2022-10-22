Salud y Visa: se recomienda inscribir a sus hijos en deportes
Ser parte de un equipo deportivo es una buena manera de ayudar a mantener a los niños activos.
Los niños pueden aprender a trabajar en equipo y divertirse, pero puede ser difícil determinar qué deporte se adapta mejor a un niño.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo
