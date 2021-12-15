Salvation Army in Harlingen provides holiday gifts to families in need

Volunteers at the Salvation Army in Harlingen worked hard to give kids a Christmas to remember as part of Angel Tree Distribution Day.

Helping families by giving kids presents to open on Christmas morning is something The Salvation Army strives to do when they are looking for angels to support.

Parents are interviewed on what items their children would love to have for Christmas and what they need, according to Captain Benjamin Duel, the commanding officer at Salvation Army in Harlingen.

"We print off angel tags and we put them on a tree in our lobby or at a local Walmart and people go and select an angel,” Duel said.

Several volunteers helped in giving out more than 2,000 presents. Seniors 65 and older also received gifts from the community.

