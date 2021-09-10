Salvation Army in Harlingen to host free luncheon for first responders

The Salvation Army in Harlingen is having their first-ever Never Forget luncheon in honor of first responders on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Harlingen Salvation Army Captain, Benjamin Dueul, says this event is just a small way to show gratitude to the heroes in our community.

“It’s very important for us as an organization and I think it should be for the community to don’t forget our service men and women, don’t forget our fireman, don’t forget our EMTs, those people who are there when nobody else wants to be,” Dueul said.

The luncheon will be from 11 to 1 p.m.

All they ask is that first responders show their ID or dress in uniform to receive their free meal.

The Salvation Army is also looking for more volunteers to help them serve and deliver lunches. If you want to get involved, you can give the salvation army of Harlingen a call at (956) 423-2454.