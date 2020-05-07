San Antonio-area priest removed after misconduct allegations

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A Roman Catholic priest has been removed from the pastorate of a suburban San Antonio church after the archdiocese received two allegations of sexual misconduct. The San Antonio archdiocese says Monsignor Carlos Davalos has been removed as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes and suspended from the ministry pending an investigation. In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller said Davalos is accused of sending sexually inappropriate texts to an adult parishioner earlier this year and sexually inappropriate comments to a minor in 2013. Davalos has declined comment.

