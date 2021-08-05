San Antonio hosts New York for season opener

By The Associated Press



New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

The San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks for the season opener.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall with a 32-9 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Spurs shot 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

New York finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference play and 8-33 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

