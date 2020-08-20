San Benito disturbance call leaves one man dead

A San Benito police officer shot and killed a man after responding to a disturbance call on Wednesday night.

According to a news release by the San Benito Police Department, upon arrival a woman and man were involved in a physical struggle with each other. While officers were attempting to separate them, the man displayed a gun and pointed it at the woman and officers. The officer then shot at the man.

Officers said they performed CPR on the man, but the man later died due to the injury.

San Benito Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating this situation.

This is a developing story check back for updates.