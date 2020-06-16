San Benito High School student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus
The San Benito High School announced on Monday that a student-athlete had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to parents from Athletic Director, Dan Gomez, the student infected did not contract the virus on campus.
“If you do not receive a follow-up phone call to his letter, your student was likely not in direct contact and therefore not in the higher risk group,” stated the letter. “As per UIL recommendations the group of students in contact with the individual have already been asked to isolate themselves for 14 days.”
Anyone with question in regards to the letter can call the San Benito High School Athletic Department at 956-361-6587.
