San Benito High School student charged over Snapchat threat, city says

Photo credit: MGN Online/Pixabay

A San Benito High School student has been charged after officials say he posted a threat on Snapchat, according to a spokesperson for the city of San Benito.

San Benito police received information Thursday morning that a San Benito CISD student made a threat by posting a photo of himself holding a handgun with the caption, "Don't come to school tomorrow."

Police responded to the student's home before he left for school and took him into custody.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect obtained a photo of another student with a weapon and added the caption, which prompted the emergency response," according to a statement.

The student was charged with one count of felony terroristic threat.

