San Benito holding second dose vaccine clinic this week

San Benito is holding a second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 26.

The clinic is only for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the city's vaccination clinic on April 28.

Wednesday's clinic will be held at the Cameron County Health Department located at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.

Follow San Benito TX City Hall on Facebook for more updates.