San Benito PD seeking to identify victim in auto-pedestrian accident

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in San Benito.

Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Sam Houston Street Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. where they found an unidentified Hispanic female who had been crossing the street on foot. She was struck by the truck heading in the southbound direction, according to a news release from the San Benito Police Department.

“As a result of the crash, the female sustained significant injuries,” the release stated. “She was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further care, where she remains in critical condition.”

The driver of the truck was interviewed and released from the scene, police said.

Police are still attempting to identify the victim, described as a woman in her early to mid-20’s and weighing between 110 and 130 pounds. She was wearing a gray colored Ecko brand T-shirt, black, loose fitting sweatpants and had white Tommy Hilfiger brand lace up shoes. She also has a tattoo of the word “Love” on her left shoulder area, and also a tattoo of a black colored heart design to her right hip area.

Those with information on the accident or the identity of the woman are urged to contact the San Benito Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 956-361-3880.