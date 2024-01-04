San Benito police: Suspect arrested after returning to store he robbed

A 27-year-old man is behind bars following a robbery at a Stripes convenience store that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to the San Benito Police Department.

San Benito police responded to an aggravated robbery at the Stripes store on S. Oscar Williams and North Frontage Road on Monday at around 3:54 a.m.

The clerk told police a man pointed a firearm at him and demanded money before fleeing on foot after stealing cash from the register.

“It was noted that the male suspect, who committed the robbery, had been in the store the day prior wearing the same clothing,” the release added.

The following day, the same male — identified as Reynaldo Lugo IV — came back into the store with a woman, according to the release.

Lugo was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $150,000.