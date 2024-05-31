San Benito to hold Saturday sandbag distribution event

Crews with the city of San Benito filled about 3,600 sandbags to give out to residents on Saturday, June 1.

The sandbags will be distributed at the city service center, located at 925 W. Stenger St., from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those picking up sandbags will be able to get six bags per household or business, and must have proof of residency.

Watch the video above for the full story.