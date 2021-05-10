x

San Benito to hold second dose vaccine clinic

By: KRGV Digital Staff

The city of San Benito will hold a second dose vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 13.

The clinic is only for people who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 15 at the San Benito Fairgrounds. 

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. at the San Benito Fairgrounds. 

Recipients are asked to bring their ID and COVID-19 vaccination card. 

