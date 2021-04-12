San Benito to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday

Credit: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. / MGN Online

San Benito will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the San Benito Fairgrounds, located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

According to a news release from the city, the clinic is open to anyone over 18; the clinic aims to distribute 500 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Pre-registration packets will be available for pickup beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the San Benito Fairgrounds.

Individuals must show a government-issued ID and complete the registration and consent forms to receive a vaccine.

Overnight parking is not allowed.