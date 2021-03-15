x

San Benito Vence a Harlingen 7-5 en Beisbol Escolar

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 March 27, 2019 9:38 PM March 27, 2019 in Hechos Valle
By: Rubén Juárez

HARLINGEN - San Benito venció a Harlingen 7-5 en el béisbol escolar. 

Los Greyhounds remontaron, iban perdieron 2-1 al inicio de la septima entrada. 

