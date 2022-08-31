San Juan holding job fair at library

The city of San Juan is looking to hire new employees at a job fair on Wednesday.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. at the San Juan Memorial Library.

City manager Benjamin Arjona says the city wanted to give the public a chance to meet future employers face-to-face as opposed to just having people apply online.

"The difference in this is that they can actually come over and speak to the directors that are actually hiring on those positions available to get more in-depth as to what those positions are about," Arjona said.

Jobs available include dispatch officers, equipment operators, jailors, and more.