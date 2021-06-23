San Juan holding second dose vaccine clinic

Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month at the San Juan Municipal Park will be receiving their second dose of the vaccine at the same location on Thursday, June 24.

The second dose vaccine clinic will run from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the San Juan Municipal Park – located at 506 U.S.-83 Bus. It will be for those who received the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday, May 27.

Those arriving to the Thursday clinic must bring a photo ID and their vaccination card and are also encouraged to wear short sleeves and a face mask.