San Juan man prepares to compete in Madden championship

San Juan Resident Daniel Monjaras is one of the 64 players remaining in the Madden NFL 21 Club Championship, where the best Madden competitors will compete at a chance at winning $750,000.

Monjaras will be representing his team of his choice, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He even received a good luck message from Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Evans.

“Daniel, what’s good? It’s Mike Evans with the Tampa Bay Bucs and I just want to say congrats man and good luck in the madden club,” Evans said.

Monjaras said if he wins he is planning to use the money to pay for his student loans.

