San Juan organization helps residents stay safe during pandemic

On Tuesday, an organization called, La Unión del Pueblo Entero helped the community of San Juan prepare for the shelter-in-place order that took effect Wednesday across Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County judge Richard Cortéz said recent orders will not be enforced by authorities. He is asking people in his county older than 18 years of age to stay home between 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., unless they have to leave their home for medical attention or an essential activity.

Cortéz also recommended that only two people be in a vehicle if going out for an essential service, avoid gatherings greater than 10 people, the use of mouth coverings and staying 6 feet away from other people.

Watch the video for the full story.