San Juan police investigating alleged kidnapping that ended in crash

8 hours 36 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, February 11 2023 Feb 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 10:44 AM February 11, 2023 in News - Local

No injuries were reported Friday in a car crash that may have stemmed from a potential kidnapping, according to the San Juan Police Department. 

Police said they received a call on Friday morning about a person being forced into a vehicle near Expressway 83 and Cesar Chavez. Witnesses said the car later crashed, police added.

The victim was pronounced safe, and police said they do not have a suspect in custody. Police continue to investigate.

