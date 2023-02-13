San Juan police: One in custody in connection with road rage incident near elementary school

One person is in custody in connection with a road rage incident where a female driver reported being shot at near an elementary school.

The incident occurred Thursday, February 9 near Arnoldo Cantu, Sr. Elementary School on the 2900 N. Raul Longoria Road, according to police.

A woman said she was shot by another driver. The individual will be arraigned at the San Juan Municipal Court on Tuesday, and the case still remains under investigation.

Police are still seeking additional people involved and are urging anyone with any information to contact the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.