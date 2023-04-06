San Juan woman advocating for more registered organ donors

The life of a San Juan woman was forever changed by several organ donations she’s received.

Melissa De Los Rios is now advocating for more organ donations.

“I saw a lot of patients while I was on dialysis pass because they didn't have that opportunity,” De Los Rios recalled. “They weren't able to have a donor, or family related, or anybody."

In Texas, more than 10,000 people are on a waiting list for an organ transplant.

Of those individuals, 22 die every day after not receiving that lifesaving donation.

In De Los Rios’ case, she waited five years to get her first kidney transplant. She received her third kidney donation in 2016 that ended up saving her life. She says each donation is a blessing.

According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, one person could save the life of up to eight people, and tissue donations could save up to 50 lives.

In Hidalgo County, more than 40% of the population are registered donors. That number increases

That number is just over 50% in Cameron County.

Starr and Willacy counties have just over 35% of residents registered as organ donors.

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance is hoping to get more people signed up to be an organ donor.

Information on how to register as a donor can be found online.