San Perlita ISD cancels Monday classes due to water outage

6 hours 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, May 15 2023 May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 1:24 AM May 15, 2023 in News - Local

The San Perlita Independent School District will not hold classes on Monday, the district announced in a Sunday social media post.

The district stated a water outage prompted the cancelation.

The district did not provide further details.

