San Perlita ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to cold weather
San Perlita Independent School District said they will be cancelling classes on Tuesday due to cold weather conditions.
The district said there will be a delayed start on Wednesday, with schools starting at 10 a.m. and buses operating at 9 a.m.
San Perlita ISD said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide any necessary updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition
-
Pharr pharmacist pleads guilty in $110 million bribery scheme
-
McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather
-
Valley residents asked to donate blankets for families in need
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Sports Video
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco