x

San Perlita ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to cold weather

San Perlita ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to cold weather
2 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 6:58 PM January 17, 2025 in News - Local

San Perlita Independent School District said they will be cancelling classes on Tuesday due to cold weather conditions.

The district said there will be a delayed start on Wednesday, with schools starting at 10 a.m. and buses operating at 9 a.m.

San Perlita ISD said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide any necessary updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days