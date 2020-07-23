x

Sandbag distribution in Palmview ahead of possible heavy rain

Thursday, July 23 2020

The City of Palmview will be distributing sandbags to residents in anticipation of possible heavy rain due to the Tropical Depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a limit of four bags for residents and six for commercial businesses.

Residents must provide a proof of residency.

Sand bags will be distributed on Friday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following location:

Greg’s Ballroom Grounds (former)

434 W. Palma Vista Dr.

Palmview, TX 78572



