Sandbag distribution location announced in Mercedes ahead of possible storms
Hidalgo County Precinct One announced that there would be a sandbag distribution location available in Mercedes.
Sandbags will be provided to residents from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Sunset Park.
The Sunset Park is located at FM 1015 off Mille 11 North and Mile 1 ½ West in Mercedes.
There will be a limit of six sandbags per vehicle, an ID will not be required and no proof of residency will be required.
