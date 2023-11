Santa Anita imposing new safety, welfare rules for horses

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Santa Anita is imposing new rules to scrutinize horses training on its racetrack and adding a director of equine welfare following the deaths of 21 horses since Dec. 26.

The Stronach Group, which owns the historic Southern California track, announced the changes on Saturday.

The main dirt track is still being examined, a process that began Thursday. The racetrack remains indefinitely closed for racing.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, says the new safety and welfare measures will take effect when racing resumes in the coming weeks.

The director of equine welfare will be responsible for conducting transparent investigations of injured horses.

Ritvo says officials are looking forward to the racetrack returning to normal "but it will be a new normal."

